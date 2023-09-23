PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,756,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380,794. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.