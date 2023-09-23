Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

