Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.08. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 534,471 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
