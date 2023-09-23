Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.08. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 534,471 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

