Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $9.10. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 43,903 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
