Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $9.10. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 43,903 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 119,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

