Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 21,175,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.