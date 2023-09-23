Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.0 %

PLNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

