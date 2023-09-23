Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.64.
Polaris Price Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,477.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,477.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
