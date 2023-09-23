Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $29.64 Average PT from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.
PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Premier has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Premier’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
