Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.44. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prenetics Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

