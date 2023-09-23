Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,601,249 shares in the company, valued at $140,087,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,601,249 shares in the company, valued at $140,087,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,476 shares of company stock worth $5,239,954. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

