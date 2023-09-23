Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $1,556,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,487,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,258,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $1,556,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,487,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,258,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,875,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,402,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.