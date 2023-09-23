Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 8,060 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 398.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.07. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

