Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.