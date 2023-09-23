Procyon Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock remained flat at $16.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

