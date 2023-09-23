Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.