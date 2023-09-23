Procyon Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $67.41. 261,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

