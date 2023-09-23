Procyon Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 234,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,655. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.