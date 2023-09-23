Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.13. 1,156,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,752. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.48. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

