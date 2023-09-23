Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

CAT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.06. 1,708,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

