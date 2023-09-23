Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 6,317 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,034,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,880. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

