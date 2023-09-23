Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.