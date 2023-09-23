Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

USRT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 577,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,113. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

