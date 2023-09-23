Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $261.09. 2,826,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

