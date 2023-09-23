Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 205,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

