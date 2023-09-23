ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises about 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $973,000.

Shares of BITO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 4,323,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

