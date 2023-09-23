Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

