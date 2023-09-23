Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. 38,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 144.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 159,799 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 398.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

