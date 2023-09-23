Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. 38,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
