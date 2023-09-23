QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.83. QC shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.
QC Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.
About QC
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
