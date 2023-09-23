QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $107.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.