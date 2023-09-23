Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 106.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

