Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.
Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 106.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.
