Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 17,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 57,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 316.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
