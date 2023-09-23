Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 17,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 57,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 316.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,453,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.