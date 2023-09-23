Raymond James Upgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

RXT opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 22,350 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 409,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

