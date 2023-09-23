Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

