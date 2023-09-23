Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 570,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.01) to GBX 2,200 ($27.25) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($39.64) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.40) to GBX 3,170 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

