Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $5.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. UBS Group cut Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Renault Stock Performance

About Renault

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Renault has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

