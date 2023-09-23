Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $5.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of research analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. UBS Group cut Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RNLSY
Renault Stock Performance
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.