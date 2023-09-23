Resource Consulting Group Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 15.0% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $76,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 537,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

