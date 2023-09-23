Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

