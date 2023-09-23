Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. AdaptHealth accounts for 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.08% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 888,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 631,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 1,474,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

