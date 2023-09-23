Resource Consulting Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Ares Management comprises about 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $15,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $15,718,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 484,122 shares of company stock worth $8,039,785 and have sold 8,135,541 shares worth $241,629,045. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

