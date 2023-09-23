Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. ONEOK accounts for 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,192,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

