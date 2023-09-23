Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,783,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,243,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

