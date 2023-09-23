Reviewing Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Free Report) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.74% -36.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$89.12 million ($2.18) -3.58

Volatility and Risk

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amarillo Biosciences and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Amarillo Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; and clinical development collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

