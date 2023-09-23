Reviewing Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Ise Blu Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 5.40 $195.59 million $2.04 41.10 Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ise Blu Equity.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for TKO Group and Ise Blu Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%.

Volatility & Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ise Blu Equity has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Ise Blu Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TKO Group beats Ise Blu Equity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. It offers its TV-PG programming in homes in 25 languages through its distribution partners, including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India, and Rogers. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Ise Blu Equity

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry. Ise Blu Equity Corp. is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

