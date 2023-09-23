RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

