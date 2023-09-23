Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 496 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. 3,612,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.