Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,782 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

NVS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,504. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

