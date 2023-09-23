Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 5,976,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

