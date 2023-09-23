Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $167.84. 933,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

