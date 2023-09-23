Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

UNP traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. 2,416,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,344. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.