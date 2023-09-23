Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $68,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,036 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

